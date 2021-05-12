DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.81

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $32.88. DENSO shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 23,565 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

