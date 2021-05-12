DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

