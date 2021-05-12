Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €69.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.04 ($81.23).

Aurubis stock opened at €78.52 ($92.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.78 and its 200-day moving average is €67.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 12 month high of €79.40 ($93.41).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

