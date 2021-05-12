Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.17.

CHTR opened at $685.09 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $704.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $644.15 and a 200-day moving average of $635.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

