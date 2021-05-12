Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $113.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,115,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

