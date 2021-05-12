Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.58 ($11.27) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.79 and its 200 day moving average is €8.66.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

