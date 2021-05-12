Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.31. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.