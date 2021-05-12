Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €48.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

FRA DWNI opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.95 and its 200 day moving average is €42.00.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

