Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$54.40 on Friday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

