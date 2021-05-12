DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DHX stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

