Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $186.28. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,109. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $184.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.