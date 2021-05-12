Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

