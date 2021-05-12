DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $71.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE DKS traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

