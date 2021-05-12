Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Digi International has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $522.28 million, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

