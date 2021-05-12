Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

