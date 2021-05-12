Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $346,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 468,162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Realty Income by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 59,342.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

