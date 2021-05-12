Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.12% of Regal Beloit worth $305,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

