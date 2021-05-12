Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $273.38 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $273,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Biogen by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average of $263.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

