Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $324.35 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of American Express worth $324,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $816,426,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

