Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $374.34 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $374,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Republic Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

