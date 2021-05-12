Docebo (DCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (TSE:DCB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.69 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

