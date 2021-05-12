Doctors Coin Hits Market Cap of $175.16 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $175.16 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

