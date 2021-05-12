Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.