Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $54,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DORM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

