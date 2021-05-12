Douglas W. Marrs Sells 2,200 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

