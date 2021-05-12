Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) Lock-Up Period To End on May 17th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 17th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

