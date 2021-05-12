Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.12 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.