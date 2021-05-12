Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $11.75.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

