Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $24.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several brokerages have commented on DRETF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRETF opened at $18.09 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7932 per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

