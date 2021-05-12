Drep [new] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $49.99 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

