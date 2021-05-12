DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,100. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

