Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 1-Day Volume Tops $778,016.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and $778,016.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00556361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00247316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.02 or 0.01204800 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

