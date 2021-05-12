Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.