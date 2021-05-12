Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. 166,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

