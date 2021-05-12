Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 577 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $630.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $283.31 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

