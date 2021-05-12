Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $900,000 in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000.

NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Profile

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

