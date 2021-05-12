Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,963 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

