Dvision Network (DVI) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $71.51 million and $10.08 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,126,240 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.