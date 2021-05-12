Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 97,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.