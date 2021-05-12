DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

BC8 stock opened at €150.35 ($176.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €165.56 and its 200 day moving average is €168.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

