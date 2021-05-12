E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.84 ($12.75).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.18.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

