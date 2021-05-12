Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 1,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 360,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

