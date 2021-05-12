Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $5,585,995.17 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

