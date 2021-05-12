Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.47. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,781 shares changing hands.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

