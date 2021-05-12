EDUCare Price Up 58.7% This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.00978905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00110111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062443 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

