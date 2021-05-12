eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGAN. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

eGain stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $279.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

