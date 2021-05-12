Einsteinium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72,062.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $89.70 million and approximately $72,062.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.15 or 0.00640047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,643,424 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

