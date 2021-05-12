Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases $50,142.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.