Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

EGO stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.