Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) announced a dividend on Monday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ELCO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.66). 70,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. Eleco has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £105.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56.

In other news, insider Kevin Craig purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £32,400 ($42,330.81).

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

